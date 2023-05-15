A plus-size dancer known as Theofficialjenzi on TikTok displayed her flawless routines in videos on her platform

A plus-size dancer with the TikTok name Theofficialjenzi showed off her impeccable moves and won over netizens after she posted the clips on her platform.

The confident woman, clad in an all-black outfit and standing outside, dances quickly in one of the clips.

Theofficialjenzi exhibits flawless choreography

She executed flawless choreography and perfectly synchronised with his accompanying songs.

Plus-size Woman dances with speed in TikTok videos. Image credit: theofficialjenzi.

Source: TikTok

Theofficialjenzi was so confident during the act that she managed to lip-sync during the performances.

In the videos, the plus-size dancer executed the last sections of her routines with a neat and controlled ending.

Her dance moves won over the hearts of netizens, who took over the comments section to shower her with generous compliments.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to the video of Theofficialjenzi

Maxvee posted:

Go, girl, I love your top energy.

❦ ❦ commented:

Look at you, go, dance queen,

SAINTSONIC posted:

Welcome to the .

Baddie BadKnees commented:

Let's goooooo! ‍♀️‍♀️.

KayKay La Couscous posted:

Aye! Aaayyee!! I wanna dance .

Source: YEN.com.gh