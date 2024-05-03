Unemployed Ghanaian Doctor Cries Out in Video: "The Grass Here Is Dry"
- A video of a Ghanaian medical doctor venting over her inability to find a job is trending online
- The lady, who has been home for months after school, blames the authorities for not doing enough
- Many people who commented on the video expressed astonishment that a medical doctor is struggling to find work
A young Ghanaian medical doctor has sparked an emotional reaction online after she took to social media to share her frustration about being jobless.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady, @dr.ruth_kubi, first said that many people find it surprising that a medical doctor like herself is still not gainfully employed after school.
Sharing her plight, she remarked that the unemployment situation in the country, especially for doctors and other health professionals, must be blamed on the government.
With a look of frustration, she added that her situation as an unemployed medical doctor now re-emphasizes the need for her to relocate abroad in a bid to realise her dream.
At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 1,000 likes and 50 comments
Watch the video:
Ghanaians react to concerns by the young lady
Social media users who reacted to the video were astonished that the young medical doctor is still not gainfully employed.
So you can’t setup your own practice or consultancy or leverage your skills in any other way…
After still seeing a medical doctor at home makes me want to drop out of pharm school because what the registrar of pharm council said is just a waste of
ataaakwei added:
. . .my 1st time seeing a doctor with piercing oo, anaa meyare
Eshun replied:
A country called Ghana…we need bold leaders cus my theory is that the west is still controlling us with strings and only hard leaders can resist them
Hawa Mohammed said:
It’s sad truly for all you kw said salaries are in someone’s account accumulating interest
Doctor exhibits nice dance moves
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian medical doctor's way of enlightening netizens on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle is trending.
The doctor, who was giving tips to his followers on how to keep a healthy kidney, did it in a fun way, dancing with energy and swag to one of the trending TikTok songs.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh