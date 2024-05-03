A video of a Ghanaian medical doctor venting over her inability to find a job is trending online

The lady, who has been home for months after school, blames the authorities for not doing enough

Many people who commented on the video expressed astonishment that a medical doctor is struggling to find work

A young Ghanaian medical doctor has sparked an emotional reaction online after she took to social media to share her frustration about being jobless.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady, @dr.ruth_kubi, first said that many people find it surprising that a medical doctor like herself is still not gainfully employed after school.

Sharing her plight, she remarked that the unemployment situation in the country, especially for doctors and other health professionals, must be blamed on the government.

With a look of frustration, she added that her situation as an unemployed medical doctor now re-emphasizes the need for her to relocate abroad in a bid to realise her dream.

Ghanaians react to concerns by the young lady

Social media users who reacted to the video were astonished that the young medical doctor is still not gainfully employed.

Stoicrounin commented:

So you can’t setup your own practice or consultancy or leverage your skills in any other way…

west reacted:

After still seeing a medical doctor at home makes me want to drop out of pharm school because what the registrar of pharm council said is just a waste of

ataaakwei added:

. . .my 1st time seeing a doctor with piercing oo, anaa meyare

Eshun replied:

A country called Ghana…we need bold leaders cus my theory is that the west is still controlling us with strings and only hard leaders can resist them

Hawa Mohammed said:

It’s sad truly for all you kw said salaries are in someone’s account accumulating interest

