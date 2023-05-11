The_real_liso, a plus-size lady, has demonstrated that she can maintain balance when dancing to vibey tunes

The gorgeous and confident lady showed off her charming dance moves to her TikTok audience in entertaining videos on her platform

While some netizens expressed admiration for the plus-size lady, others hailed her moves under the posts

A beautiful plus-size lady named The Real Liso on TikTok has celebrated her curvy figure by sharing videos of herself dancing in form-fitting ensembles.

She's garnered attention to her figure owing to her impressive curvy look and height while showing off her dance moves.

Plus-size lady displays confidence

The Real Liso adores her gorgeous look and is living some of her best moments on the short video hosting app. She dances to delight her audience in the new clips, which garnered thousands of views.

Plus-size lady with curvy look shows off dance moves in TikTok video. Photo credit: the_real_liso.

Source: TikTok

She donned different form-fitting outfits, displaying her curvy form in the clips seen by YEN.com.gh.

The plus-size lady received uplifting remarks from netizens thanks to her beautiful figure.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to one of the videos of The Real Liso

Moyo9japikin said:

The way my jaw dropped wow.

Eric nongo posted:

This is my type of lady.

Ahmed reacted:

You got swag, seriously bae.

Kevwepresh4 posted:

I almost broke my legs running to the comment section.

Danyoyee commented:

Marry me. Girl, you are too fine. I must see this for myself.

Eyitayo Martins Simb said:

I am sure she is a South African.

Plamedi commented:

If my aunt didn’t cut my hair at the age of 9. I would’ve been like this.

