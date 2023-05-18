A Nigerian man lost his job, and the situation in his family changed because of his bad financial status

After he lost his job, his wife took over the responsibilities of catering for the family because she was earning more

Trouble, however, started at some point as his mother-in-law moved in with them, and he had to leave the house

A man has narrated how he left his wife after he lost his job and became financially unstable.

In the story reposted on Twitter by @Ekwulu, the man said his wife's character changed when she became the breadwinner of the family.

After he lost his job and could not cater for the house, his wife took over as she was earning well.

He said he was surprised when three of his wife's relatives moved in to live with them in Lekki, Lagos.

Also, his mother-in-law moved in with them, and this made him more uncomfortable.

Part of the story reads:

"My wife was paying the rent, school fees of the kids etc. It got worst when my wife was promoted, and my mother-in-law moved in. She came into the dining room one evening and said it was only food I like to eat, I told her to keep off my marriage and we had some exchange of words. To cut it short, my wife came back and hell was lose, she said I insulted the mother. Very early the next morning, I picked a few clothes and left."

Wife loses her job a year later

The man said he left everything he owned in the house and struggled until he got a better job and regained his balance.

He said he could now pay his children's school fees and take care of their upkeep but vowed not to reconcile with his wife.

His wife has also lost her job and has sought ways to reconcile with him, but the man is adamant.

Read the story below:

Nigerians on Twitter react as man leaves his wife

@FrannyOD said:

"God, please help me to be very patient, very very patient if you choose to test me & my husband. If it ever happens contrary to the norm, know it's witchcraft oo because that is not the heart you created in me & heal me outta it as fast as possible. Shouldn't exceed a few secs."

@Udomingod commented:

"Sorry, is it your own true story or another person's true story? You've encouraged me so well. That same God, who helped you, will help me too."

