The artiste born Maradona Yeboah Adjei took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform Ghanaians about his decision

The news has been received with mixed reactions from netizens as some have expressed shock while others have lauded him

Ghanaian musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei has announced his intention to contest the upcoming University of Ghana (UG) Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.

He took to social media to make the wild announcement, which has left many Ghanaians in awe.

Addressing students of the University of Ghana in a tweet welcoming them back to school, he noted that:

"Dear Legonites, I’m thrilled to have you back in school. Let's kick off this semester with positivity and enthusiasm!"

Netizens react

Guru comes as the second musician to contest the enviable SRC president role after Ghanaian Dancehall artist Samini made the bold decision in 2022.

It is unclear why the Guru made this decision; however, the move has drawn reactions from netizens, who flooded the comment section with their opinions.

@the_marcoli_boy wrote:

"Heats NKZ."

@withAlvin wrote:

"Bring it home!"

@Scanty SZN wrote:

"Imagine standing for SRC president & Guru is your opponent."

@kaytoons_studio wrote:

"Gulu this pose diɛ ebi for pastors n evangelists o hm. good luck."

@Caleb Qwofi Right wrote:

"All the Best Guru."

Bilchini Sahabela wrote:

"I see. Nice nice."

@al_varo777 wrote:

"We’re with you bro."

@Fortune Jhunea

"Me during student politics this sem in Favour of Guru.."

@Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's Son wrote:

"My predictions.Budget for artist Gh48,000,000."

Believa La Porta wrote:

"Guru acting smart to sweep all the football fans voters by revealing his name Maradona."

@Sugar_CoatedGuy

"Maradona s3 s3n?"

Reggae-dancehall musician Samini becomes SRC president-elect at GIMPA

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Reggae-dancehall artist Emmanuel Andrews Samini, popularly known as Samini, has been elected as the 2022/2023 President of the SRC at GIMPA.

This was after a neck-to-neck competition with level 300 Finance major Theophilus Quartey, who was able to garner 211 votes.

This massive win meant that Samini Dagaati became the first Rastafarian to become SRC President of GIMPA in the school's history.

