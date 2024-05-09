A Ghanaian man based in the US has risen to a challenge by the GWR asking interested persons to attempt the world push-up record, which has been held for 30 years

The man, known as Khalifa Faith, has applied to smash the record, done in 24hrs, in 72hrs

Khalifa, also nicknamed, the Push-up King, spoke to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview about his attempt

A US-based Ghanaian man, Khalifa Faith, has accepted a challenge by the Guinness World Record (GWR) to attempt to break the record for the highest number of push-ups done in a day.

On April 25, 2024, the GWR in a post on X, threw a challenge to the world for any willing and capable person to try breaking the push-up world record, which has remained unbroken for 30 years.

Khalifa Faith, the man to attempt a new world record. Photo credit: Peace Dawah Media/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The current record is held by American Charles Servizio, having done 46,001 push-ups within 24 hours in 1993.

Khalifa accepts the challenge

In response to this challenge, Khalifa Faith has announced in a Facebook post that he had applied to attempt the 30-year-old record.

Khalfa shared screenshots of the confirmation message of his application from the GWR.

Per the confirmation message he shared, Khalifa would have to wait 12 weeks for his application to be approved by GWR.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh via a WhatsApp conversation, Khalifa Faith said he is attempting the push-up world record to project the Zongo communities in Ghana.

"I want the world to know we the Africans, especially Ghana Zongo Muslims community, can do better," he said.

Who is Khalifa Faith

Khalifa Faith is a Ghanaian man born and raised in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region but currently resides in the US.

He has been living in the US for over a decade, making exploits in bodybuilding and car pull-ups.

Khalifa, nicknamed the Push-up King, has won four car pull-up challenges in the US between 2009 and 2011.

He is also noted for his philanthropic works within the Zongos in Ghana, building Ghana's first Islamic school for the blind.

Khalifa is also the founder of Peace Dawah Media, a popular platform on Facebook dedicated to propagating Islam.

Seidu Rafiwu completes GWR walking marathon attempt

Meanwhile, in a related YEN.com.gh story, Seidu Rafiwu ended his GWR attempt for the farthest distance covered on foot by a male within 24 hours.

The young man is now seeking self-glory by embarking on a four-day marathon from Techiman to Accra.

Many people who commented on the post congratulated Seidu on his record attempt.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh