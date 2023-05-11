A man and his wife filed for divorce, but it appears they were not ready for it as they still had intimacy, resulting in pregnancy

It has been discovered that even after they filed for divorce and the wife moved out, the man kept visiting her

The couple is still married as the woman eventually got pregnant, and they did not go through with the divorce

A woman who wanted to divorce her husband has been impregnated by the same man she wanted to leave.

The man and his wife were said to have agreed to go their separate ways, and they approached a court to end their relationship.

The man impregnated his wife even after she moved out of the house. Photo credit: Getty Images/LWA and Carlos Pintau. Photos for illustration only.

According to the post on Twitter, the man's wife left the house and checked into another apartment away from her husband.

Divorce couldn't go through as wife gets pregnant

Friends and family were said to have intervened and tried to reconcile the couple, but they insisted on divorce.

However, those who were trying to settle the matter were surprised when it was discovered that the man's wife was two months pregnant.

It was later discovered that even after the lady moved out of her husband's house, the man kept visiting her at her new location.

Sharing the story on Twitter, @ChinazaAsogwa1 wrote:

"Like ehnnnn, the babe moved out at some point during the chaos and her husband was going to where she was to spend the weekend with her."

The couple are still married, and the baby has been born and even dedicated in church.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@Unjoerated said:

"My mum once said quarrel between couples does not reach that side. After the show, the quarrel continues."

@Logiebo1 commented:

"I've just learnt from this thread never to get too engrossed in couple's issues."

@the_drterry said:

"My friend did this. I'm happy she's back with her husband though. She's heavily pregnant and expecting soon."

