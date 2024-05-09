Akwaboah and his wife are currently on a honeymoon after their plush wedding

The singer and his wife looked happy as they twinned in white and had breakfast

However, some social media users have observed that Akwaboah may not be feeling well, looking at his appearance

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Akwaboah and his pretty wife are still in the euphoria of their marriage. They have switched into honeymoon mode and are currently enjoying some time together.

Akwaboah tied the knot in a plush traditional wedding ceremony held in Accra on Friday, May 3, 2024. He followed it up with a church ceremony the next day.

A day after the traditional marriage, Akwaboah and his wife, Theresa, held a church wedding to climax their ceremony.

Akwaboah and his wife are on honeymoon

Akwaboah and wife enjoy honeymoon

Following the wedding, the couple took to social media to share glimpses of their post-nuptial bliss.

In a heartwarming video, the lovebirds shared breakfast and enjoyed each other's company on their honeymoon.

Dressed in white outfits, the husband and wife looked happy together. While the Posti Me singer concentrated on his phone, Mrs Akwaboah showed off her ring by bringing her hand to the fore.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions greet Akwaboah's honeymoon video

While the video was not meant to cause negativity, its purpose has been overshadowed by a wave of criticism and concern for Akwaboah.

Some fans and social media users quickly pointed out the singer's pale complexion, with some even speculating that he might be ill. Others thought his wife was doing too much and must not have posted the video.

august_00021 said:

No disrespect but Akwaboah looks sick. I hope he’s fine

iamdebaby said:

Oh am scared for her ooo but why akwaboah make pale like that

missy_gonzy said:

Charley….. Akwaboah doesnt look fit ooo….. well i maybe mistaken but …..well…. Maybe its stress…. Wish them all the best, God’s blessing, wisdom and everything marriage needs.

safiesinajeh said:

I don't get it. Why should you share your honeymoon too with the public? Is it necessary? Can't u guys keep some things private? Ohh adɛn?

_msakorfa said:

She’s giving us another closer look at the yellow ring. We see you sis

Akwaboah has reacted to critics of his wedding with a video

Meanwhile, Akwaboah, known in private life as Gladstorm Kwabena Awaboah Jnr, has subtly reacted to critics.

To tease the critics, he shared a video meme of renowned pastor and politician Christian Andrews, a.k.a. Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

