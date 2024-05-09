A young man who recently moved abroad has complained about the cost of haircuts in the US

A Ghanaian man who relocated abroad recently has lamented bitterly over the cost of a haircut in the United States of America, where he resides.

The young man, known as Grei Gorey on TikTok, seemed not to appreciate why a simple haircut should cost him $60, equivalent to GH₵837.14.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page, Grei Gory, who looked handsomely fresh with a bespoke haircut, suggested in the caption of the video he shared that he could not bear the high cost of living in the US.

"60 dollars for a haircut. I'm going back to Ghana. If I start comparing prices I can’t live here for sure," he wrote in the caption accompanying his video.

Grei Gorey, wearing a neatly trimmed beard, was captured in the video sitting on a chair inside a beautiful barber shop while admiring his new look, courtesy of the skilful hairstylist.

Netizens say it costs less in Ghana

Netizens who chanced on Grei Gorey's video with captions complaining about the cost of haircuts in the US told him it cost less in Ghana, with prices ranging from GH₵7 to GH₵20.

Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below.

young656 said:

"Paa Tee go do am 7 cedis with blade and comb."

INTERNATIONAL DUS also said:

"Bruh 20ghc for this side… do wild den come."

Nunana_Enam commented:

"we are waiting for you here."

LatiF also commented"

"bruh we dey pay hunnid just for a haircut."

Ashawofuo_Akoma reacted:

"All my friends who travelled abroad are now keeping a busy hair."

