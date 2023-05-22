A bride's sister who was wearing hip pad danced so much that she did not mind who was looking at her dressing

The bride opened her mouth in surprise as people gathered around to watch the lady's performance

Many people who watched her video online said the lady should not have worn a hip pad

A viral video on TikTok showed the moment a bride's sister seized all attention at a wedding ceremony.

Dancing to Davido's Electricity, the lady showed off many popular hand and leg moves. As she danced, people hyped her.

People said that the hip pads did her badly. Photo source: @iam_hayford

Lady in hip pads

Just when people thought she was about to go to her seat, the lady shook her shoulders in an energetic way, and guests screamed for more. Her hip pad showed as she danced.

At the beginning of the video shared by @iam_hayford, the lady adjusted and removed her sunshade so she could dance well. TikTokers said the hip pad almost ruined her performance.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below

Emotional Toyz said:

"This soo beautiful but the hip pad did her bad."

Emefa said:

"The bride ️is even surprise."

Akosua Arthur said:

"The bride is shockprised."

Harriet Atuiah said:

"It is the hip for me."

Mia Mamsabea said:

"Bet she was soo overjoyed she forgot for a second … but the energy overshadowed."

EveEvelin Nana Owusu said:

"Good dancer but next time wear silicone pad feel well advised."

Akua said:

"The way the bride is looking at her."

MamahRash said:

"The look on the bride face."

phoebedamilola288 said:

"The bride was wowed."

DeeSena said:

"She had all this planned yet she go wear hip pad she killed it tho."

ohe_maa02 said:

"The hip pads are hip padding."

