A video of a delighted groom showing off his dancing skills on his wedding day is trending

The young man delivered some nice azonto moves much to the delight of onlookers gathered there

Social media users who watched the video praised the man for his nice display on his big day

A handsome Ghanaian groom is trending after a video of him dancing on the day of his wedding surfaced on the internet.

In the video on TikTok, the groom who wore a white kaftan was spotted with his beautiful bride on the dance floor apparently after their union had been made official.

Groom wows wedding guests with amazing dance moves Photo credit:@djkessyjaynyamadi/TikTok

To express his excitement, the young groom danced with intensity and vim as he displayed serious azonto moves much to the delight of the guests.

Although his bride acted shy and seemed reserved, the cheers by the guests charged the groom who threw his hands in sync with the fast-tempo music.

The groom's dance moves thrilled the guests as they screamed and urged him to keep on delivering more moves.

The 18-second video at the time of writing the report had gathered over 3000 likes.

Ghanaians react to the dance moves of the young groom

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the couple on their union with many commending the groom for the nice moves.

SweeetAquosah stated:

His money can’t go waste after everything .. dance bro

Nanaarmah added:

Bro dance ahhh you don’t owe anybody

ohene_waa revealed:

the groom came prepared

Kton concluded:

What a happy GROOM

