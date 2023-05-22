Two participants of the Perfect Match Extra reality show have created an impression on the minds of many Ghanaians despite being in the house for a short period

Videos which have gone since gone viral show the duo acting all loved up in the Reality House

The actions of Ali and Ruth have impressed many people, with some already declaring them the best couple

The commencement of the new reality television show dubbed Perfect Match Extra has gained prominence after it was officially premiered last Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The reality show which is an initiative of TV3 Ghana began with 10 participants paired as couples.

They would be staying together for a while with the hope of seeing whether they are compatible and can actually work out things to become lovers.

Barely 24 hours into the start of the show, two participants who have been paired together and seem to have caught the attention of Ghanaians are Ruth and Ali.

Snippets of videos which have been released from the Reality House have shown the duo acting all cosy and finding warmth in other each other's arms.

The pair who look inseparable appeared to have developed a strong bond despite having been in the Reality House less than 24 hours.

In one such video, Ali and Ruth were captured apparently kissing just before they said good night to each other.

Peeps gush over the bond between Ali and Rush

Netizens who have reacted to the video are delighted over how well the two have bonded very well with many keeping a close watch on how their love story develops in the coming days.

@RichardOseiAko4 reacted to a video shared by @3Xtra

I wasn't expecting them to reach this far... my best couple for now... #PerfectMatchXtra Ali and Ruth

@Nanaben45455602 replied:

I’m loving the show alreadybig ups Tv3❤️#PMXtra

@JosephO81087566 indicated:

This Ali guy eh so from date rush to perfect match xtra

@isme_me46 replied:

Ali be bad man Aswear God

@3entertainGH indicated:

The chemistry between @ali_daterush and @ruth_date_rush is already sizzling within the house!

@SamadThaCreator added:

Eei them carry #Daterush contestants come #PMXtra?? Rooting for Ruth and Ali though

Source: YEN.com.gh