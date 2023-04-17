A self-assured plus-size contestant of TV3's popular reality dating show, Date Rush, found love on the programme on Sunday, April 16

Sherifa could not contain her joy when she appeared on the show and after she found love in a male contestant named Julius

Netizens who watched the entertaining moment on social media also shared their thoughts, as many gushed

The gorgeous lady, who has embraced her figure, appeared on the show donning a colourful above-the-knee dress, revealing her legs.

Sherifa settles on Julius

The form-fitting dress grabbed her assets in a video that shows her dancing as she entered the televised show hosted by media personality Giovani Caleb.

After greeting the male contestants, Sherifa settled on Julius on the programme, where she exhibited her dance moves.

Sharifa exhibits dance moves

The bubbly lady took over the stage and delivered adoring moves while finding her catch, delighting the other contestants and her audience.

Netizens who watched the entertaining show on social media also shared their thoughts. Many gushed over her alluring look.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Sherifa's video

SammKwame posted:

Lovely lady, but you talk too much.

Eben Sampson commented:

I want to marry you. Love your bouncing body. Ghana's finest.

Frank Sunyani shared:

She talks too much.

Kofi Eric reacted:

But wait ooo Alegandro s3 wan wan said he is pastor's son so can't date Asana cuz she's a Muslim so why Sherifa sake of she too be Muslim.

Kofi Avugbey said:

Giovanni looking at the number of men or women looking for dates weekly, l think the two women or men against the 10 men or women a week is too limited. I suggest that you limit the questions asked so you can increase the dates for each session to at least three a week. Truth be told, most of the questions asked are irrelevant.

Catherine Lima said:

Why do they even like the Alajandro.

Akosua Adwubi commented:

Eish Sherifa wo taste no ye333 wow.

James Brown said:

Someone who claims she doesn't like a man who likes talking is doing more than talking. Kasa pooooley lady!

Contestants who met during Date Rush marry

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a couple whose paths crossed during TV3's famous reality dating show Date Rush tied the knot in simple but beautiful traditional and white weddings.

The bride, Lovia, a former participant in the Season 6 reality television programme, met her sweetheart after her time on the show.

Per 3news, she was harassed by viewers for her poor grammar and could not find her ideal partner.

