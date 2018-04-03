150+ cute good night messages for her that are so heart-touching

It is a thoughtful gesture to send a good night message to a loved one. Sharing one with a special someone will make them feel special and loved. These kinds of statements are intended to make your lady's evening extra special. With this in mind, discover 150+ cute good night messages for her that are heartfelt.

Your wife or girlfriend deserves cute good night messages for her every evening. Sending a lovely message before she retires to bed shows that you have been thinking about her. Each letter should be emotional and sensational. Open your heart and let her know how much you love her. Ask how her day was, and tell her how much you miss her.

What is the best good night text for her?

Of course, the best kind of message is a heartfelt one. Compose a statement that expresses your feelings and emotions well.

Cute good night messages for her

So if you are looking for a cute good night message for her, make an effort with these lovely texts. She will be proud to call you her boyfriend if you show her that she is constantly on your mind.

Good evening, my sweet lady. I hope today was lovely as you are, and I hope you wake in the morning feeling beautiful as ever. I love you to the moon and back.

I believe I must be a great man to have met such a sweet girl, whose beauty can't be hidden even to the stars at night. Your realness is what keeps me going. I love you. Good evening honey.

Hey, lovely. Did you know that I had a good day thinking of you? I hope today was kind to you as well. May you have a good night, and I will be here for you in the morning when you wake up.

Have a good sleep, my sweet girl. The love I have for you makes waking up every morning worth it.

Queen of my heart, you are the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing that crosses my mind when I sleep. Thank you for making me feel so special and lucky. Goodnight and dream me.

I hope you know how honoured I am to call you my wife. I wanted you to know this before you close your eyes for the evening.

Hey, pretty face. I hope today has been good for you. I have been thinking about you and how much impact you have had on me. I will be lying next to you when you wake up. Goodnight.

My darling, you are the last thing I think about before I fall asleep and the first thing I think about when I wake up. I love you so much. Sweet dreams.

My sweet lady, I presume your day has been as lovely as you are. Sleep and rest well, so you can wake up younger and more energetic for the big day tomorrow.

My dear, I hope today treated you well. There was so much going on, and I was proud of you. You are strong and beautiful, and I wish you a goodnight of sleep. I love you.

For once, I wish I could come into your dreams and show you that you are loved in every way possible! But, for now, I can wish you goodnight, knowing I'll love you twice as much in the morning.

I cannot wait any longer for that day when we will be spending our life together. I hope that you know I am ready for all of it. This is one of the last nights we have to be apart from, and I am ready to start forever with you. I love you, darling.

Before you close your eyes and go to sleep, let me convince you that I'll be right there by your side, protecting you and loving you forever!

Before you sleep, I wanted you to know that I would have waited an eternity to meet you, but I'm really glad I found you when I did.

I wish good night to the girl who made all my dreams come true by coming into my life. But, if you are a dream, I don't want to wake up.

They say there is no such thing as a perfect life. It seems like they have no idea what having you in my life is like. So close your eyes, my dear, and dream of tomorrow.

Good night to the angel who is the reason for my smile and makes all my troubles disappear magically with a simple kiss. I love you, honey.

My love, today might have been hard for you, but remember that you are strong. I cannot even imagine myself as strong as you are. You are all the things that are right and good in the world, and I want you to remember that as you sleep. I love you.

Do you know what is temporary? This night, this moon and these stars will all disappear in the morning. But do you know what is permanent? Our love. It will last forever. So have a lovely evening, my love.

You might not notice it, but I still get butterflies every time I see you. Even when I am already with you, I still can't wait to see you in my dreams.

Heart touching good night quotes

Send a lovely good night message, whether you live close to your girl or you are in a long-distance relationship. Good night text for her in a long-distance relationship should be longer and more intimate. Tell her when you feel aroused, and talk of your next meet up.

Good night babe. I wish you a restful evening.

How was your day? I hope you had a day as elegant as you are.

You have taught me kindness, and I will always be grateful. Good evening, my lover!

I hope that all your dreams come to pass when you wake up tomorrow. Have a lovely night, love.

I am sure that I was the only man meant for you. For this reason, I will always be the last person to wish you a lovely evening and the first to say, good morning, beautiful.

Even if we are far apart tonight, I keep calm because I know that I will be with you again when morning comes. I am lucky to have you in my life.

As you down your head to sleep, have a great night with the assurance that nothing can ever take the special place you hold in my hold. I will love you for eternity.

Whenever I go to bed, I always hug the pillow, hoping that you are. I miss your presence more than anything in this world. It is impossible to live life without you, darling.

I hate when the darkness falls because it reminds me that I won't hold you in my arms and kiss you goodnight. I wish the distance between us would g away.

Twinkle, twinkle little star, How I wonder where you are. You are my star—Goodnight, baby.

Can I keep you near or far? I want to keep you to myself forever. Lovely evening, my little shining star!

I wish you the sweetest dreams, my princess. Rest your head on your pillow and close your eyes.

I will be right beside you. Let's meet together in our dreams. Where shall we go? To the moon.

I love you more than life itself. Sleep tight.

Please walk to the front of your mirror and tell that person you see in there that it's time to go to bed.

The only way you can be sure of a sweet dream is by dreaming about me. Sleep tight.

Don't forget to send me a good night message because I won't sleep until I receive it. Have an excellent sleep.

I won't advise you to dream big tonight since you might not carry all of it with you when you wake up.

I have never been this amazed by your incredible abilities to transform everything into beauty and wonder.

As you fall deeper into slumber, I have only one wish; that I might become the man you deserve in this life. You are more than words can ever describe.

Words are not enough to express how I feel without having you next to me every day. If wishes were horses, you could be lying here next to me, my woman.

One look, my way is a sure guarantee that my life had become brighter. Yet, I keep wondering what I did to deserve a woman like you. You mean the whole world to me.

I know that you are miles and miles away, but I just wish that I could get another chance to let you sleep in my arms. Have a lovely evening, the one I love.

I am always grateful for every day that passes by. It is always a chance and opportunity for me to love you more. So sleep tight, my empress.

The sky above is full of countless stars, but I am lucky to have you as the only star that greatly matters in my whole life. I promise to love you forever.

My memories, dreams and goals have one thing in common, you. You are such an essential part of my life that I cannot do without you. Stay with me forever.

Nothing can take your place in my life except a goodnight's sleep. So have a beautiful evening, my love.

Good night quotes for her from the heart

Share a good night love message for her every day and watch her deeply fall for you. Be your queen's king. Tell her that you will love and protect her as you share the sweet messages.

Goodnight to you. May you have only a few stray sheep to count. I love you to the moon and back.

The bed bugs are gone, and the boogeyman has gone away. All that's left is just you and me.

What a good day we've had. Let's end this wonderful day with beautiful dreams of you and me.

Goodnight, my love. Best wishes to you as you sleep.

May tomorrow bring you beautiful things and have all your dreams come true.

It's time for bed, they said. You're going to have magical dreams, they said. So, what are you waiting for? Close your eyes and go to bed.

Your wildest dreams will be coming true tonight as you sleep. Sweet dreams, my lover.

I've sent the moon and stars a message to grant your every wish. They'll be shining down upon you as you drift off to sleep.

Nothing can shatter your aspirations if you are indeed determined to bring them into reality. So here is wishing you a good night's sleep.

Don't be unnerved because of the bad day you had, but have faith that tomorrow will present you with every opportunity you lost today. Have a good sleep.

If you desire to fly, you have to make the bird your best friend. Good night honey.

Darling, there is so much power in you to allow simple troubles to win over you. You are a star. Have a good evening.

Always see yourself as a conqueror, and you shall ride over every obstacle in your way to success. Have a beautiful sleep.

I am happy to rest after all the hard day's toils. Sleep well, my dear lover.

I do not doubt that you are the reason why the moon and stars show up every night. So have a sleep full of sweet dreams.

It is my wish that your pillow will release nothing but the sweetest of dreams for you tonight. Sleep well.

I am sending the warmest thoughts and prayers to you as you rest your head on your pillow and fall fast asleep.

I begin to miss you dearly when the night comes, and we are to say goodnight to each other. Sweet dreams, love.

How can a queen like you sleep alone? Good evening lover.

I miss you so much it hurts. Sweet dreams, baby!

I miss the days that we used to hang out and sleep together. A long-distance relationship is challenging, but we will manage. Have a good sleep.

I hope that your day was as smooth as your skin. Goodnight, my love!

I love you more than I have loved anyone in life. Sleep tight.

How are you, baby? I wish you the sweetest of dreams. May the moon and stars shine bright on your window tonight. Rest well, my love.

Was your day easy or hard? I hope it was easy. Sleep well.

Good evening, my dear. Have a sleep full of sweet dreams.

May the sandman come quickly and close those beautiful eyes of yours. Tomorrow is another day with lots of exciting, fun things planned, so hurry and get to sleep.

Cute romantic good night messages for her

Are you looking for cute good night messages? Well, get in your lovey-dovey moment and tell your girl how you adore her. Lovely good night messages should not sound too serious. Instead, they ought to be fun and be about the things you and your lover like talking about.

I am always thinking about your fabulous self every minute.

I love you today, tomorrow and till infinity: sleep tight, my woman.

Goodnight love. I wish you nothing but the best as you work on your projects.

Get enough rest so you can have a clear mind as you start on your new job tomorrow. goodnight, baby.

Sweet dreams to the one and only girl I care about in the whole wide world.

Dreams are what makes our days so lovely. Goodnight mine!

Beautiful, wonderful, magical dreams are exciting and fun. So let's go to sleep and quickly dream of wondrous places.

I love you so much. I wish I would be holding you tonight.

How is my baby? Did anyone annoy you today? I'm here to hear your rants. Sleep well when you go to bed.

As the sun goes down, the moon and stars come out. It is time to have all your troubles worries forgotten.

I sleep, hoping that you will be in my reality when I wake up in the morning. I love you.

Whenever I lay down in bed, my final wish before I sleep is to hold you tight in my arms. Every thought that crosses my mind is of you.

I hate the long distance between us. I wish you were right here next to me. I long for the day you will be back in my arms. Have a great evening.

A night without you sleeping next to me is nothing but a painful task. I miss the cuddles and long passionate kisses.

As the clock ticks away into midnight, I wish to take this opportunity to wish you goodnight and let you know that you mean the world to me.

I have never seen such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman like you. Ever since you came into my life, you have become my whole world. Sleep tight!

My affection grows fonder with every time that I see you. Unfortunately, you are not with me right now, but I eagerly look forward to seeing you soon.

As the night fast approaches, I hope, pray, and wishes that the stars and the moon could watch over you, my angel.

If I were a blanket, I could wrap my arms around you and hug you tightly as you fall deeply asleep.

Every day that passes by, I miss your presence more and more. It makes me realise that all I want is to be with you alone.

You give me a reason to love you again over and over each day. You are my gift from above. Enjoy your evening.

Cute short good night messages for her

Here are some short good night messages for your loved one that express your gesture using the shortest words possible.

May your dreams be as soft and sweet as your tender kiss. Good night my love.

I love you like roses love rain, like walking together down memory lane. So sleep tight, my love.

Count the stars, count sheep, count your blessings, and count on me to love you forever.

Tomorrow is a clean slate, a new beginning, a fresh start. So sleep well, my love.

Sleep well, beautiful. Surrender your recharging of the soul, a gift of the night. Enjoy.

A night so fair, a love so rare, may God's hands keep you in his care. Sweet dreams, my love.

The stars are notes in the night sky, twinkling your lullaby. Good night love.

Open your heart, and close your eyes. Feel my love reach beyond the skies.

Soon the light of the sun will awaken another day, and we will be together again. I can't wait.

May you wake up feeling energised and revitalised after a night of sleep, my beauty.

While you sleep, dream of me and know that I will be there for you today and always

I am sending you the best as the night falls upon us for a peaceful sleep.

Lovely dreams and cheery moments will find you in your dreams as you sleep.

Wishing you a fantastic evening and send you my love while you have happy dreams.

Tonight as you sleep, dream happy and peaceful dreams of our life and love together.

Sleep sweet, my precious angel, and my love will be here awaiting your awakening.

I hope your dreams are filled with those of your prince: me.

I am sending you good night wishes that are heartfelt and full of love.

Good night to my beautiful girl that I wish I could hug so tightly tonight.

I realise how much I love you every night, and I wish you a good sleep so tight.

Romantic hug, good night messages for her

Use this romantic good night text on your loved one. You can also send a hug emoji or picture to demonstrate your love and feelings. Here are some of the best ones below.

I'll love you until the sun rises from the west and sets in the east.

Good evening, love of my life.

I'll love you from dusk to dawn. I will love you limitless. Good night and sleep are beautiful.

While you are sleeping, your innocence keeps me awake all night. I just keep looking at you. You seem magical and out of this world. I love you so much.

You are the apple of my eye. Good night and sweet dreams!

My girlfriend is not from this world. But she is an angel, and I love her so much.

I always see your pictures before sleeping. Without seeing you makes my night miserable and full of nightmares.

Do you know what is temporary? This night, this moon and stars. They will disappear in the morning. And do you know what is permanent? Our love. It will last forever.

Last night, I could not sleep any minute, and it felt like I had something important to do that I had forgotten. Then I remembered, I had to wish you a good night! Have lovely dreams.

Lovely dreams to the girl who made my dreams so beautiful that I don't want to wake up.

Get on the bed, turn off the lights and close your eyes. Now give yourself to the dreams. Have sweet dreams.

I want to be the one to fight away all the nightmares you have and bring you sweet and lovely dreams.

Good night to the angel who is the reason for my smile and makes all my troubles disappear magically with a simple kiss. I love you, baby.

While you sleep, I will be the one to protect you all night by putting you in my embrace. Love you. Have a goodnight's sleep.

I simply can not sleep without wishing you a good night.

Good night and have sweet and lovely dreams of me.

In the day, you are my sun, and in the night, you are my moon—every time, you give light to my path and help me move forward.

I know you are desperately waiting for me to wish you a good night, and I know you cannot sleep until you receive a text from me. I love you so much, my love. Have sweet dreams.

Cross your hand over your shoulders and give yourself a tight hug. This is from me. I wish I could be there to give it to you myself. Have a sweet and good night with lots of kisses from your boyfriend. I love you.

It does not matter how far you are; you will always be in my heart. Good night love.

Each day I spend with you becomes my best day. But, I can not wait for the morning to come and meet you.

This beautiful day that I spent with you is now finally ending. May tomorrow we have so much and more fun. Have sweet and romantic dreams.

Usually, people dream of their lovers. But, I cannot dream of you. It is simple. I can not fall asleep while I am thinking about you.

Every night I think about you, and you are the first person I think about after waking up. So you see, my day starts and ends with you. Have romantic dreams.

I miss you a lot, dear. So please close your eyes and meet me in my dreams.

If I don't talk to you before going to sleep, my night ends up being full of nightmares.

Whenever I see the moon shining, I think about you, and I want to tell you to get out and see the moon with me. But, we are far, far away. But, still, we see this world together.

Writing cute good night texts for her is simple. Consider your girlfriend in that lovely nightgown or lingerie, staring at you and inviting you to join her in bed, and you'll know what to say. Be open with your words and even a little mischievous now and then if your girlfriend appreciates it.

