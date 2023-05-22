TV3 has launched its very own reality dating show where contestants are housed in what TV3 calls a Reality House

The show's format, which is similar to that of the popular reality show Big Brother, has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians

Videos of the Reality House have surfaced on social media, and many Ghanaians have shared their opinion on the show

TV3, one of Ghana's leading television networks, has taken a bold step in the realm of reality television with the launch of its highly anticipated dating show, which will be filmed within what they call a "Reality House." The format of the show bears a striking resemblance to that of the beloved reality show Big Brother, leaving Ghanaians with mixed reactions.

The concept of the show revolves around a group of individuals who are brought together under one roof, with cameras documenting their every move. It's a social experiment, testing the boundaries of love, friendship, and human dynamics in a confined space. Contestants will undoubtedly be faced with the challenges of finding love while simultaneously navigating the complexities of living together.

Videos from the "Reality House" have begun to circulate online, attracting immense attention. Some Ghanaians, avid followers of reality television, have shared their opinions on the show, fueling a flurry of reactions.

Supporters of the show argue that it provides entertainment, allowing viewers to become emotionally invested in the contestants' journey towards finding love. They argue that it offers a unique platform for individuals to explore relationships and discover their true selves. Others, however, did not like the setup of the house.

TV3's Perfect Match Extra sparks reactions

seyram09 said:

No be small big brother Gh high school edition

eben_tsibu wrote:

Wei de3 big brother mu free s.h.s paaa ooo

akua_odo_ commented:

Nigerians always supports their own. Look at the hype for BBN and when we are also doing our own

