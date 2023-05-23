A short video showing a group of bridesmaids in matching outfits dancing during a wedding ceremony has stirred massive reactions

As the ladies danced with much passion, some guests could not stop looking at them in utter surprise

Many people who thronged their comment section had mixed reactions, with some wondering the country the ladies were from

A group of bridesmaids surprised wedding guests with their moves. In their matching outfits, the ladies danced with great speed and energy.

While they were dancing, a group member adjusted the top of her gown without disrupting the group's choreography.

The ladies surprised wedding guests with their energy. Photo source: @kktproductions

Guests express shock as beautiful ladies dance

A man standing by the aisle looked at the ladies in shock. A woman at the far back shot the ladies a look of surprise mixed with disgust.

One of the dancers in the clip, which was shared by @kktproductions, was barefooted to enable her to dance well.

Watch the video below:

Video of bridesmaids dancing stirs mixed feelings

TikTokers in the video's comment section debated the ladies' country of origin.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of their reactions below:

DK said:

"The aunties are not impressed."

1nam wrote:

"The one dancing hard can’t be Congolese."

E_M commented:

"Why is French tiktok saying it's UK this is literally in America. UK don't dance like that."

Naeking remarked:

"@luv I already know ur wedding is going to be lit."

Angel asked:

"What sound is this?"

KRAY added:

"Wedding or night club!"

OLG posted:

"Crazy to dance like that."

CJ asked:

"But orrhhh it's serious messy what is this trap there?"

Zayna exclaimed:

"Had to do some chasing steps directly in real life!"

Kely stated:

"Until she took off the shoes."

OT noted:

"The choice of music beats me up and their dance too."

