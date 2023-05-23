“She Took Off Her Shoes”: Curvy Bridesmaids Dance at Wedding, Guests Observe Them
- A short video showing a group of bridesmaids in matching outfits dancing during a wedding ceremony has stirred massive reactions
- As the ladies danced with much passion, some guests could not stop looking at them in utter surprise
- Many people who thronged their comment section had mixed reactions, with some wondering the country the ladies were from
A group of bridesmaids surprised wedding guests with their moves. In their matching outfits, the ladies danced with great speed and energy.
While they were dancing, a group member adjusted the top of her gown without disrupting the group's choreography.
Guests express shock as beautiful ladies dance
A man standing by the aisle looked at the ladies in shock. A woman at the far back shot the ladies a look of surprise mixed with disgust.
One of the dancers in the clip, which was shared by @kktproductions, was barefooted to enable her to dance well.
Watch the video below:
Video of bridesmaids dancing stirs mixed feelings
TikTokers in the video's comment section debated the ladies' country of origin.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of their reactions below:
DK said:
"The aunties are not impressed."
1nam wrote:
"The one dancing hard can’t be Congolese."
E_M commented:
"Why is French tiktok saying it's UK this is literally in America. UK don't dance like that."
Naeking remarked:
"@luv I already know ur wedding is going to be lit."
Angel asked:
"What sound is this?"
KRAY added:
"Wedding or night club!"
OLG posted:
"Crazy to dance like that."
CJ asked:
"But orrhhh it's serious messy what is this trap there?"
Zayna exclaimed:
"Had to do some chasing steps directly in real life!"
Kely stated:
"Until she took off the shoes."
OT noted:
"The choice of music beats me up and their dance too."
