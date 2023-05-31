A lady who had two teeth in front removed has shown the huge gap it created to her followers on TikTok

In a video posted on the platform by @nyambu46hodarihomes, the lady was seen talking on the phone

When she smiled at the camera, the gap in her teeth became evident, and people wondered what had happened

A beautiful lady with a huge gap in her teeth has exposed it to her followers on TikTok.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @nyambu46hodarihomes, the lady smiled happily to show her teeth.

The lady smiled and exposed the gap in her teeth. Photo credit: TikTok/@nyambu46hodarihomes.

Source: UGC

The video shows that she had a phone in her ear and was singing a song playing in the background.

Video shows lady with wide gap in her teeth

As she sang, she smiled at one point while also making a surprised face as if the person she was talking to said something uninteresting.

As she opened her mouth, the huge gap in her teeth became very obvious. People could see that some of her teeth were not available.

But the lady looked beautiful and confident despite the gap in her teeth. The video got many of her followers talking in the comment section.

While some appreciated her beauty and confidence, others wanted to know what happened to her teeth.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady with gap in her teeth

@Haffie Bae said:

"Beautiful smile. I will go to heaven right?"

@caroo@297 commented:

"I thought its only babies who can shed their teeth."

@Janie said:

"That girl hath confidence in herself."

@evelynmukabana said:

"I also lost my three front teeth. My dear so don't worry though."

@nyambura said:

"Where does that tooth go? Mine also came out."

@user8307367462528 commented:

"You can't be this beautiful and end up with gaps, it's not fair."

Source: Legit.ng