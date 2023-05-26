A beautiful lady who just welcomed a baby showed what her body looked like before she got pregnant

A young mother has taken to TikTok to share a video showing how she is recovering from childbirth.

She posted a video of her three weeks postpartum body, using her TikTok handle, @mirabel_elume.

In the video, she showed what she looked like before getting pregnant. She looked slim, fit and shapely.

New mother shares her pregnancy experience in video

In another slide, she showed how her body looked during pregnancy. She gained weight because of the baby.

Also, her body changed again after she gave birth. She is getting back into shape and becoming slim again, but not exactly how she was before having the baby, named Noah.

The video has gone viral and gathered as many as 19,900 likes from her followers on TikTok.

Many who saw it took to the comment section to say nice things about her body and baby. Some wanted to know her skincare routine because her body looked neat.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of lady's postpartum shape

@Katrina Turnbull said:

"Congratulations on your new baby! I followed you before your pregnancy. Love your inspiration."

@Coach Keisha Speaks commented:

"Hi Noah, and congratulations to you. 9 months up, nine months down. Sometimes more. Just pace yourself, and don’t stress yourself too much about it."

@nentanee said:

"You have clear skin do you mind sharing skin routine of the products?"

@Masida chya commented:

"My baby is eight months. My stomach is still big."

