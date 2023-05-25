Global site navigation

"His Salary is GH¢9500 Per Month": Lady Says Her Boyfriend Must Buy Her Smartphone Worth GH¢8,200
Family and Relationships

"His Salary is GH¢9500 Per Month": Lady Says Her Boyfriend Must Buy Her Smartphone Worth GH¢8,200

by  Portia Arthur Audrey Gyamfi
  • A lady has insisted that her boyfriend should use more than half of his salary to buy her a smartphone
  • The man who earns N400,000 monthly bought her a smartphone worth N120,000, but she got angry and asked for a break
  • The man practically disappeared and refused to pick up her calls or reply to her texts four months after the episode

A man refused to talk to his woman after he bought her a phone worth N120k, which she rejected.

In an anonymous message posted on Twitter by @yabaleftonline, the lady said the man practically disappeared after the episode.

A man refused to talke his woman after she rejected a phone worth N120k.
The lady said she wanted a phone worth N345,000. Photo credit: Getty Images/Yana Iskayeva and AzmanJaka (Illustrative photo)
Source: UGC

She revealed that her man earned N400,000 monthly salary, and she demanded a phone worth N345,000.

Man refuses to talk to partner after she asked for a break

However, the man could only get her a phone worth N120,000, and she did not like it. To show her displeasure, she asked him to give her a break.

The lady said:

"It's been four months now and I have written to him almost 10 times since last week. I called him but he is always blocking my calls. I wanted to tell him I have forgiven him so that we can move on. I love him so much. I miss him and it is affecting my health."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react as lady rejects N120k phone

@IruefiNG asked:

"My own is hope he at least collected his 120k back before ditching the ungrateful piece of sheet?"

@kingdubie_ said:

"I’m proud of him."

@tochi__ commented:

"Women that are entitled like this deserve the treatment she got. Bobo didn’t complain. He just walked out of her life and choose peace."

@emmysteven_ said:

"The worst that can happen to anyone is to be in a relationship with someone with an entitlement mentality."

Source: Legit.ng

