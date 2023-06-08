Social media users are hailing a young man who exercised great self-control after he was tempted while in a club

The gentleman was on his own when a beautiful lady came along and started dancing on him with her back

Many impressed netizens have explained that a lot of men, just like the young man, are beginning to know their value

A gentleman is being applauded by many social media users after a video of him rejecting the advances of a stunning young man surfaced on the internet.

The young man was jamming to loud music that was playing in the background, with his attention focused on a scene that was in front of him.

In the footage initially made public on the TikTok handle of @asvntemusic, the beautiful lady, who was equally excited, decided to bond casually with the gentleman and record it on camera.

Lady disappointed after man fled from her Photo credit: asvntemusic

Source: TikTok

She turned her back, bent and started dancing close to the man. Her movement caught the young man's attention, who instantly fled from the lady.

Reactions from social media users on how the man fled from the lady

Netizens could not hide their responses upon watching the video, which impressed many of them. Check out some of their thoughts.

@IamthabangK said:

My guy don't want trouble, my guy heard us at men's conference this year..

@Zanaris commented:

My guy…. My gender is exhausting sometimes, he’s avoiding police station for false charges of abuse. Good for him. This is no way to meet a any decent human being.

@Hlokan_e stated:

When your intentions are pure, to go drink, groove & enjoy yourself with the people you arrived with only.

@dante_lway added:

This has to be your default settings as a gent simple, but they will hate u trust lol

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh