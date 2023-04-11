A fine lady has won over social media users after she shared a video of herself dancing

In a video, the lady wiggled her waist with energy as she proved to her followers that she is a good dancer

Netizens who reacted to the beautiful moment praised her for the beautiful display

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady has left many netizens in awe after a video of dancing with passion surfaced online.

The 15-second video which was shared on TikTok showed the young light-skinned lady with neatly trimmed hair vibing to one of the popular danceable tunes on TikTok.

Young Ghanaian lady shows nice moves in viral TikTok video Photo credit:@prettynaa993/TikTok

Standing in front of a provision shop, the lady proved that she can be groovy as she danced beautifully and passionately with her waist and backside.

The ease with which she wiggled and whined her waist in sync with the fast tempo beat was a beautiful sight to behold.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the beautiful dance of the lady

At the time of writing the video had gathered over 11,000 likes and 200 comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video were captivated by the beauty of the lady.

Others who also seem to know her expressed delight that she is back on social media after taking some time off.

twosure001 replied:

so beautiful and lovely

Abraham Tetteh477 added:

I love everything around you

@Majesty-73 added:

hey dear you look more pretty and gorgeous

