A beautiful lady who appears to have all the qualities men admire posed with an ape for pictures

The video from Bangkok Sarafi World showed the moment the ape climbed the lady and even grabbed her from behind

The footage has got many social media users, particularly men, unhappy over how their cherished "treasure" was being toyed with

A video from Bangkok Safari World in Thailand is making many men unhappy as it captures an ape posing with a beautiful lady.

This is not the first time such a video surfaced on social media from the exact location.

On this occasion, the orangutan climbed the beautiful lady, planting kisses on her cheeks and finally putting her arms around her from the back to hold her chest.

Lady and orangutan having a fun time Photo credit: @sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

Although the lady looked like she was enjoying the moment, the video has been causing a stir on social media.

Men unhappy with ape having fun with a lady

It appears most men have had enough of an ape casually playing with what they treasure so much. Below are some of the comments they have been sharing on social media.

Joy Moranugba said:

God will have mercy upon you

Kofi Pollard indicated:

Apes are our close relatives in terms of evolution and hereditary traits. They possess certain characters which we humans also do. I'm not surprised it behaved as such. That's the beauty of Nature

Becky Harry mentioned:

Imagine wat u wish for your self, can this stand with you on the alter.

Samuel Dakurah added:

Someone should tell the ape to stop touching there. It is not for animals

Source: YEN.com.gh