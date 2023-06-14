An assistant lecturer at the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC-GIJ) needs financial help

Philip Atawura has been diagnosed with end-stage polycystic kidney disease and needs financial support to undergo a transplant

He is pleading with the general public to support him in raising GH¢700,000 since he cannot do it alone

Philip Atawura is an assistant lecturer at the GIJ branch of the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC-GIJ).

He needs GH¢700,000 for a kidney transplant in India after he was diagnosed with end-stage polycystic kidney disease.

He was diagnosed at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in 2021. The lecturer, unable to raise the money on his own, has appealed to the general public for support.

When he was diagnosed with the kidney disease Philip Atawura could not believe it Photo credit: Redeemer Buatsi (Facebook) and @SIKAOFFICIAL1 (Twitter)

Source: UGC

In a video, the UniMac-GIJ lecturer said when he was first diagnosed with kidney disease, he could not process the information immediately.

However, a nurse came into the consulting room with a wheelchair, and that was when it dawned on him that his condition was critical.

“That was when I understood the gravity of what was happening,” Atawura said.

The 33-year-old lecturer said he got a donor in 2023 and met all the requirements at Max Healthcare in India. He, therefore, appealed to everybody to support him financially.

“I am appealing to corporate Ghana, I’m appealing to churches, I’m appealing to NGOs [to help me],” Atawura said.

Below is how anyone can support:

How to support Philip Atawura Photo credit: @JustinNanaEsi1

Source: Twitter

Source: YEN.com.gh