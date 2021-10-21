A Korle Bu Teaching Hospital senior nursing officer has granted an interview where she shared the story that led to her decision to spread the awareness of blood pressure diseases

Betty Owusu Ansah revealed that she used to suffer from high blood pressure and nearly lost her life

The vibrant young woman narrated that she had to take up Uber driving to gather enough funds to organize screening programs for people in other regions

A kind Ghanaian nurse has opened up about a decision she made to help save lives outside the hospital in an interview with Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe on the Mahyease TV Show.

Betty Owusu Ansah, a senior nursing officer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital shared that a personal experience she had with blood pressure led her to use her part-time job as an Uber driver to educate people about blood pressure.

Recounting her story, Betty shared that she developed high blood pressure while pregnant with her second child and that nearly led to her death.

Betty Owusu Ansah with a passenger Photo credit: Mahyease TV show/YouTube

One day, she had an urge to help educate others who have little to no knowledge about blood pressure.

She sought assistance from her friend who helped her set up a Facebook page called 'life after 30'.

Betty organized her first screening and she took it from there.

Becoming an Uber driver

The driven young nurse shared that she had been organizing the blood pressure screening in Accra for a while and wanted to move to other regions in Ghana.

Being low on cash, she sought out to find other avenues she could generate extra income from to support her course.

She came to the knowledge that good money could be made from being an Uber driver and she quickly hopped on.

"I started the Uber business and I was not making enough money so I began to wonder how I was going to gather sufficient money to reach out to others outside Accra", Betty revealed.

According to the Korle Bu senior nursing officer, she had another urge in her spirit to start to check the BP of the passengers she picked.

Betty Owusu Ansah shared how about her journey in the video linked below;

