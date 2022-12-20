A logo has been unveiled to represent the new entity that would be formed after GIJ, NAFTI and GIL complete their merger

The name of the new entity has been given as UniMAC or the University of Media, Arts and Communication

The unveiling of the logo shows that the process to create synergies between the three public institutions is progressing steadily

The merger of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), National Film and Theatre Institute (NAFTI) and the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL) is progressing.

A new logo for the single entity that will be formed after the merger is completed has been unveiled at a ceremony held on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Also, the name of the new single entity that will be formed after the merger, the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC), was also announced.

UniMAC logo (M) was unveiled at an event on December 19, 2022. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

The logo features the rich Ghanaian Adinkra symbols of ‘Nkonsonkonson’, ‘Dame Dame’ and ‘Akokonan’, embedded in a crest with a colour representation of blue, master brown and burgundy.

The logo was designed by Noel Nutsugah, a lecturer at GIJ. He received a certificate and an undisclosed amount of money for his efforts.

According to a report by Daily Graphic, Chairman of the University Council, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, said the logo unveiling represented a new beginning.

He said the alliance by the three institutions to promote academic excellence and leadership in media, arts and communication studies was a step in the right direction.

“With this, we will tell a story of a collective identity, an identity that unveils the distinctive character of our university and share with you a beautiful future that awaits us,” he was quoted.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the UniMAC, Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, said the logo signified a new dawn for the university, with a rich history from different perspectives.

The University of Media Arts and Communication Bill gives legal backing to the merger. The merger is a long-standing plan by the state as a way to create synergies and improve communication studies in the country.

In order that GIJ, NAFTI and GIL do not lose their unique identities after with the merger, Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo explained that the institutions would work as autonomous constituents of the UniMAC whole.

They would, therefore, be known as UniMAC-GIJ Campus, UniMAC-NAFTI Campus and UniMAC-GIL Campus.

However, all of the constituent institutions will award UniMAC certificates.

