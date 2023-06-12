A video of a young Japanese man telling how his business started has touched many people online

The young man shared transformation photos of how his business transitioned from a small shop to a restaurant

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated Kwabena Kento on his achievement, with many applauding him for working hard

A Japanese man living in Ghana has left people feeling inspired after he shared old photos to show how his quest to become a successful business owner began.

In a video on TikTok, the man, who is identified as Kwabena Kento, dropped old photos of how he started his fried chicken business in a small shop at Lapaz in Accra.

From there, the video showed the preparations he made as he moved into a larger space, and how he even joined in the construction works of the new restaurant.

The crowning moment was when he showed his customers looking excited as they have a good time at the new restaurant.

The last part of the video tells a story of how his hard work and dedication to the business has yielded positive results.

The video which was captioned "Finally opened Yoofin Restaurant!" had gathered over 3000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians congratulate him on his hard work

Many netizens who reacted to the video congratulated him on transitioning his business from a small shop at Lapaz to a restaurant at the Airport Residential area.

Fiifi Styla added:

Congrats. Will definitely pull through sometime

Ne.Sher S replied:

God willing I’ll be visiting this restaurant when I get to Ghana

Nana Akwasi indicated:

Congrats sir, when visiting Ghana I will pass through

Claudiathegreat indicated:

I’ve liked it because, I see the hard work a foreigner put in, in a foreign country and made it. God bless you. I’m inspired

variations added:

God bless your business so you employ many people

