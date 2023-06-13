A young man with a humble past has made it after relocating from Ghana to the United States of America (USA)

Per kind Ghanaian business owner Patrick Mensah Nartey, the young man moved to the US more than a decade ago

Nartey's Facebook details about his buddy's resilience from grass to grace touched the hearts of many readers

A young man with a modest beginning has made it relatively compared to Ghana after relocating to the United States of America (USA).

According to Ghanaian businessman Patrick Mensah Nartey, who recounted the story in a Facebook post, the young man moved to the US 11 years ago.

Nartey details his friend's touching story

The businessman recalled that they both struggled in Ghana during their early school days before his friend's breakthrough.

''Eleven (11) years ago, I met this young man in school, and we became good friends, always there for each other. We struggled in school, so I had to get a temporal job at De-Lux Paints in Industrial Area while in school.

''One faithful afternoon, my friend approached me with a worried and sad face seeking GH¢3,00 for food. I had enough money that day, so I gave him around GH¢60 or GH¢80,'' he recalled.

Nartey recounted that after giving his friend the money, his buddy said things had been difficult for him for some time for him.

''The excess money I gave him for food, surprisingly, he used part of the money for the United States of America (USA) Visa Lottery, and graciously, when the results came out, he won.''

Nartey posted photos of his friend's massive transformation from grass to grace, which drew comments from people.

Read the full post and some of the comments below:

Reactions to the photos of the account of Patrick Nartey

Many were happy for his friend and also praised Patrick Nartey

