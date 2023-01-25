A first-year student of The Ghana Institute of Journalism went to lectures with her dog pet

She was recorded by one of her friends in a video that has raised eyebrows on social media

Some have suggested that it would have been considered normal if the same act was put up by a foreigner

The video of a level 100 student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism is cracking up social media users, particularly on the 'bird' app, Twitter.

In the footage, the young lady was seen carrying her dog pet in her arms into the lecture hall, which is a really rare right that raised many eyebrows.

It is not clear what the motive of the young lady was for undertaking the act, but her stunt is generating conversations online regarding whether it is allowed or appropriate.

In some of the comments sighted by YEN.com.gh under the video that was reshared by @sikaofficial1, a few people suggested it would have been considered 'cool' if it had been done by a foreigner.

Below were some of the thoughts shared:

@bannerblaq commented:

If it was a white person aaaahhh , you go dey here dey say aww awww aww all over the comment section . But as ebi ma own skin dee . U say jon life muniitweaasii ….

@brokeguytrying indicated:

By the time she gets to Level 300 she wil even forget to feed the dog. Smh

@NANAZIGIKAY stated:

Somebody Dey take dog go class Wey be your problem ? . You people dey care like that ?

@BloggerInCap indicated:

Dem tell me say lecturer say make she carry the dog come class.

UCC fresher details her struggles on the first day of attending lectures

In another report, this time from the University of Cape Coast, a first-year student shared her experience on campus as a fresher and how difficult it was to find her way around.

The young lady identified on social media by the handle @kerstine_hayford filmed the moment when she was preparing to go for lecturers and how excited she was for academic work to begin.

One of the most interesting bits was, she realized her lecture hall was different from the one she ended up in after the class had already started.

Source: YEN.com.gh