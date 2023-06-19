A young Ghanaian lady has persevered through school by working two sources of living to support herself

Gifty Anaifie, who is about to graduate from UHAS, worked as a laboratory assistant and an online vendor

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Gifty explained why she is all about self-reliance and not depending on other people

Gifty Anaifie, a tenacious individual, has managed to balance multiple roles while pursuing her education at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho.

Working as a lab assistant and an online vendor, she has supported herself financially and exemplified independence and determination.

Gifty's inspiring journey is a testament to her unwavering spirit and desire to rely on her abilities. Having previously attended Swedru Senior High School, Gifty has always possessed a strong sense of self-reliance.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Gifty Anaifie explained why she firmly believes in solving problems independently, stating,

"I don't want to be a burden on anybody. I like to do everything on my own. My dad raised me to solve problems on my own. I fix my own bulbs and do everything on my own, so I don't have the mindset of depending on others."

Balancing the responsibilities of a lab assistant and an online vendor alongside her academic studies is no easy task, but Gifty has excelled in all areas.

The future aspirations of Gifty Anaifie

According to Gifty, she plans to further her career as a laboratory scientist and also expand her online retailing business, where she sells house items.

As she prepares to graduate from UHAS in the 2023 batch, Gifty's achievements are a testament to her resilience and unwavering commitment.

