Janet Afua, a young mother of twins, has taken to social media to seek financial support in order to cater for her kids

In the video, the young woman appealed for aid because the feeding of the kids had become a problem

Netizens who reacted to the video have sympathized with the young lady over her situation.

A video of a young struggling mother appealing for help on TikTok has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Janet Afua, who looked visibly sad and had her twin babies on her lap, revealed that feeding the kids had become a problem.

She cited financial constraints and her own health issues as the major factors hindering her quest to adequately cater for the twin babies as she would have hoped for.

The video, which is captioned "Let's help my twin mom" and had a mobile money number, had gathered over 2000 like sand 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians sympathize with the young mother

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section sympathized with the young lady, with many encouraging her not to give up.

Joe Achie stated:

I would have donated if the phone number is in her name

Hemingway Nana Market Bugsines stated:

You re healed in Jesus mighty name Amen and Amen

jenniyammi indicated:

it shall be well okay

user8812520974242 commented:

oh lord have mercy upon u

Queen B Papabi reacted:

Is very sad but the question am asking myself now is where’s the father of children

Philanthropist supports mom of triplets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young mom of triplets had received huge support with the help of Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The mother, who was in need, and the children's father received electronics, food, over GH¢10,000 in cash, and other significant items to help them care for the infants.

The couple who rely mainly on the benevolence of strangers to get by in Ayaa Mataka in Ghana's Ashanti Region expressed their immense gratitude.

