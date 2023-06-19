Actress Yvonne Nelson has stated that terminating the pregnancy she had with rapper Sarkodie haunted her for years

She added that she would have kept the pregnancy if she had been given a second chance

The actress made these revelations in her latest book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, which has caused a massive stir on social media

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed that terminating her pregnancy with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, known privately as Michael Owusu Addo, haunted her for years.

The actress made these revelations in her latest book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, in which she detailed that she had terminated a pregnancy with the rapper.

In the beautiful actress' book, she describes the emotional turmoil she experienced as a result of her decision, highlighting the lingering guilt and regret she felt for years.

Yvonne Nelson's decision to openly discuss this experience demonstrates her willingness to confront the consequences of her choices and provide a voice for those who may have endured similar ordeals.

Through her candid storytelling, the successful actress and businesswoman exposed the toll that hidden secrets and some decisions can take on an individual's mental and emotional well-being.

Yvonne Nelson said:

"From the health facility, I went back to my friend's hostel. As had happened with my Nov-Dec exams after school, I hoped and prayed that I would be lucky with this second attempt."

"The pain, again, was intense, and I bled profusely. I felt worse because Sarkodie left me to my fate in the most difficult period. He did not call to check up on me or find out how the procedure had gone. Having an aborti0n is one of the most regrettable mistakes in my life."

"If the clock of life could be rewound to my younger self, I would keep it. But the benefit of hindsight is sometimes not useful because the lessons learned cannot be applied retrospectively."

See a screenshot from Yvonne Nelson's book below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yvonne Nelson's revelations about terminating her pregnancy

Some Ghanaians reacted differently to the news. Some netizens were against her revelation, stating that it might affect the rapper's marriage and happiness, while others

Some

@GhanaSocialU commented:

Herh Charley .. and why the hell is she bringing it up now ?! Sark is happily married and enjoying life now, and u are also doing whatever now, so why bring this up?! Women?!‍

@iLatif_ commented reacted to an old video of Sarkodie:

This was from Sarkodie 9 years ago, Yvonne Nelson is definitely not lying. I feel sorry for her

@BenopaOnyx1 commented:

Sarkodie knew Yvonne Nelson was a bad girl, so definitely suspected the pregnancy not to be his. Smart guy

