A Ghanaian student named Jennifer who was born blind is able to fend for herself through school by processing gari

It is indicated that Jennifer was able to teach herself many skills including gari-making, using the computer and speaking many languages

She dreams of becoming a renowned journalist in Ghana

Jennifer, a visually impaired young lady who appears to be in her early 20s has disclosed she is able to take care of herself in school by working.

In a video that was shared by Daniel, a gentleman who revealed on Twitter he is a cousin to the lady, Jennifer was seen processing gari, otherwise known as cassava flakes.

The young lady indicated that processing gari entails a lot of activities to make sure it is done to perfection, but she is able to take care of it despite her disability.

Jennifer further explained that her mother who used to do the trade with her support is currently not doing too well and she had to take over to make sure the money keeps coming.

According to Jennifer's cousin, she was born with visual impairment but was able to teach herself many arts and skills including using the computer.

He also added that the young lady aspires to be a journalist and encouraged social media users to retweet as her helper might be on their page.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh