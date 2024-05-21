The New Patriotic Party has vehemently denied the allegation that it is recruiting party loyalists into the security agencies

The Interior Minister said the claim is false and should be disregarded as security agencies are yet to open recruitment

He added that recruitment into the security service would be opened soon, and eligibility criteria would be made public

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vehemently denied illegally recruiting its party footsoldiers into the various security agencies in the country.

The Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, refuted that the Minority’s assertion that each NPP MP has been given 30 slots to recruit party loyalists from their constituencies is false and unfounded.

The government says recruitment processes have not even begun.

The NDC MPs had stated that the governing NPP’s alleged action is meant to influence the upcoming December 7 elections. However, Henry Quartey said the government is not involved in such activity.

He stated that the security agencies have yet to open recruitment for potential candidates, and until then, no one has been admitted into the security service.

He said that when the agencies finally open for recruitment, it will be publicly announced so that all willing candidates can participate fairly.

Henry Quartey said there is no advertisement for new recruitment because there is still a backlog of recruits from previous years waiting to be cleared.

He mentioned that the agencies will soon open recruitment and disclose eligibility criteria for those interested in applying.

Minority accuses government of recruiting footsoldiers into security services

The Minority in Parliament has accused the government of recruiting party footsoldiers into the security services before the December 7 elections.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, revealed that the recruitment is being carried out clandestinely and illegally by the New Patriotic Party’s Members of Parliament, who have been given 30 slots each to fill with party loyalists from their constituencies.

He believes the recruitment is meant to influence the outcome of the upcoming 2024 elections. Describing the action as undemocratic, Dr Ato Forson has demanded that the government halt any such recruitment.

Mahama accuses Akufo-Addo of stacking the judiciary with NPP judges

YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama has accused President Akufo-Addo of stacking the judiciary with judges sympathetic to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Thus, Mahama urged lawyers sympathetic to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to consider becoming judges to balance the perceived partisanship.

Speaking at the third Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2, 2023, the former president said President Akufo-Addo was trying to avoid accountability after leaving office.

