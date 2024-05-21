Nana Ama McBrown's adopted daughter has turned heads with her beautiful outfits for her birthday shoot

The 3-year-old fashionista wore stylish outfits and shoes as she posed in different angles

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's post about her daughter's birthday

Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has posted photos of her adopted child to celebrate her birthday today, May 21, 2024.

Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful daughter, Baby Maxin, looked gorgeous in a sleeveless floral dress as she posed with her little sister at the Kids Lounge by McBrown photobooth.

Nana Ama McBrown and her daughters rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Source: Instagram

The birthday girl, Adepa, wore three outfits for her beautiful birthday photoshoot. She rocked a white tulle dress, a two-piece polka dot outfit, and a red lace dress to celebrate her birthday.

Nana Ama McBrown shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;

To God Be The Glory . My Adepa is 3 years old today . Happy Birthday Baby Adidi

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a stylish kente gown

Nana Ama McBrown looked radiant in a corseted kente gown to host the Onua Showtime first anniversary program in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's adopted child's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Kwasemaa stated:

Happy birthday Adepa

eugeniaasare10 stated:

Happy birthday, beautiful princess

Afrane.barbara stated:

Happy happy blessed beautiful God bless you

akosua_boye stated:

Happy birthday, adepa more blessings ❤️

evanderprempeh stated:

Awwww

_joybel_ stated:

God bless you, Nana ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and happy birthday, your baby

graceoseitutu.9_ stated:

God richly bless you, Nana❤❤❤

Kobbykyei stated:

Big Adepa! Blessings, little one. ❤️. We love you!

ewura98 stated:

Happy birthday sweet Adepa❤️

Bradfordharriet stated:

Awwwwww I remember her like yesterday, time flies Glory to God, and a huge thank you to @iamamamcbrown. You’re an amazing human .

Nana Ama McBrown's Daughter Looks Stunning In White Strapless Dress And GH¢100 Shoes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, who celebrated her fifth birthday in style.

During her birthday photo shoot, the affluent heir and fashionista accessorized in exquisite gowns paired with complementary shoes and accessories.

Celebrities such as Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, the daughter of Otumfuo, have shared Baby Maxin's birthday pictures on Instagram.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh