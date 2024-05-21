Nana Ama McBrown Writes An Emotional Message To Celebrate Her Adopted Daughter's 3rd Birthday
Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has posted photos of her adopted child to celebrate her birthday today, May 21, 2024.
Nana Ama McBrown's beautiful daughter, Baby Maxin, looked gorgeous in a sleeveless floral dress as she posed with her little sister at the Kids Lounge by McBrown photobooth.
The birthday girl, Adepa, wore three outfits for her beautiful birthday photoshoot. She rocked a white tulle dress, a two-piece polka dot outfit, and a red lace dress to celebrate her birthday.
Nana Ama McBrown shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;
To God Be The Glory . My Adepa is 3 years old today . Happy Birthday Baby Adidi
Nana Ama McBrown looked radiant in a corseted kente gown to host the Onua Showtime first anniversary program in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.
Some social media have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's adopted child's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Kwasemaa stated:
Happy birthday Adepa
eugeniaasare10 stated:
Happy birthday, beautiful princess
Afrane.barbara stated:
Happy happy blessed beautiful God bless you
akosua_boye stated:
Happy birthday, adepa more blessings ❤️
evanderprempeh stated:
Awwww
_joybel_ stated:
God bless you, Nana ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and happy birthday, your baby
graceoseitutu.9_ stated:
God richly bless you, Nana❤❤❤
Kobbykyei stated:
Big Adepa! Blessings, little one. ❤️. We love you!
ewura98 stated:
Happy birthday sweet Adepa❤️
Bradfordharriet stated:
Awwwwww I remember her like yesterday, time flies Glory to God, and a huge thank you to @iamamamcbrown. You’re an amazing human .
