The Ghana High Commission in the UK owes over £5 million for unpaid London congestion charges

Other diplomatic missions also have similar debts and owe cumulatively over £143 million

The congestion charge is a £15 daily fee for driving within an area of central London during certain periods

The UK government is pursuing Ghana for unpaid London congestion charges outstanding for the past 20 years.

According to Transport for London, the Ghana High Commission in the UK owes over £5 million.

Other diplomatic missions also have similar debts

This debt has been accumulated from 2003 to December 31, 2023. Other diplomatic missions have similar and owe cumulatively over £143 million.

The US Embassy owes the most, over £14.6 million, followed by the Embassy of Japan, with over £10.1 million.

The congestion charge is a £15 daily fee for driving within an area of central London between 07:00 and 18:00 on weekdays and between noon and 18:00 on weekends and bank holidays.

Transport for London described the consulates like Ghana as a "stubborn minority" because most embassies make the payment.

“We will continue to pursue all unpaid congestion charge fees and related penalty charge notices and are pushing for the matter to be taken up at the International Court of Justice."

The Foreign Office said it expects diplomats to pay the charge, adding that they believed there were no legal grounds for diplomatic exemptions.

