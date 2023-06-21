A video of Avram Ben Moshe expressing his anger over Efia Dragon's pregnancy has got tongues wagging

Avram stated that Efia Dragon is his lover, and hence he is the father of the unborn baby

Social media users who reacted to the video were surprised that a lady was trying to cheat on the outspoken social commentator

The leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe, is angry with a former contestant of Date Rush, Efia Dragon, over her claim that she is pregnant for another guy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Avram Ben Moshe, who looked very angry, said the claim by Efia Dragon is not true because the lady is his girlfriend.

Avram speaks on the pregnancy of Efia Dragon Photo credit: @Chronicles of Avraham ben Moshe/Facebook @tv3_ghana/Instagram

Source: UGC

To buttress his point, Avram Ben Moshe revealed he is the one taking care of her by ensuring that he provides for her needs.

"I have rented a 3-bedroom house for her, even the dress she wore to the Date Rush show, I bought her the dress. I am ready to show screenshots of mobile money transactions I have done for her in the coming days.

The outspoken social commentator also warned Alejandro, a former participant of the Date Rush show, not to take responsibility for Efia Dagon's pregnancy.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3000 likes and 800 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video were surprised that Avrah Ben could experience heartbreak

Elle Mawushie stated:

Ei are my eyes deceiving me? Ah like common sense get broken heart ego reach everybody

vidash98p stated:

Broken heart deɛ it's a national cake o! Obiaa kyɛfa wɔ mu!

Blackeye stated

hahaha ego reach every body one by one

Source: YEN.com.gh