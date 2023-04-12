Date Rush's popular Season 6 contestant Lovia has revealed she speaks bad English because of a childhood tragedy

Speaking on TV3's NewDay, Lovia indicated that she lost both of her parents as a child, which forced her to quit schooling

Lovia was on the morning show with her husband, who she met while on the relationship reality show

Lovia, a viral sensation on Date Rush Season 6, made waves online, mainly because of her bad grammar, which she boldly displayed on Ghana's most significant relationship reality show.

The curvy lady has given an emotional account of how she was left as an orphan early as a young child who needed parental support.

The beautiful young lady made this rather unexpected revelation on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, on TV3's NewDay after being invited with her husband, who she married on April 1, 2023.

Lovia from Date Rush season 6 narrating how she earned her bad English Photo credit: @tv3_news

Why does Lovia of Date Rush Season 6 speak bad English

According to Lovia, she lost both of her parents when she badly needed financial support to further her education.

"I was in class three when I lost both of my parents. Because of that, I had to stop schooling and I have not been able to further it until now," she revealed.

Berla Mundi, the host of the early morning show on TV3 and her co-host, AJ Akuoko-Sarpong, were both emotional when Lovia disclosed the reason behind her bad grammar.

Watch the video of Lovia's narration below:

Lovia and her husband were invited to the show after marriage, mainly because they met on Date Rush and fell in love.

Date Rush contestants who met during a Reality TV show marry in a beautiful wedding

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, she struggled to locate her ideal mate and was bullied by fans for her poor language.

During her performance, the ebony beauty met her sweetheart and soul mate, and they hit it up straight immediately.

The bride took to her socials to credit God and express gratitude for loved ones' support, along with photos from traditional and white weddings.

