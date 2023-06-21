A viral TikTok contest led by Marcia Pearl has drawn significant attention by testing the responsiveness of participants' partners

The challenge involved allowing a single beep on their phones and observing whose partner would call back first

As the video began going viral on social media, netizens reacted massively because of how thrilling it is

In a captivating social media spectacle, Marcia Pearl, known on TikTok as pearlkxng, and two of her friends recently initiated an unconventional contest to assess the responsiveness of their partners.

The challenge involved phoning their boyfriends, allowing their phones to emit a single beep and waiting to see whose partner would call back first.

As the video documenting the experiment spread like wildfire across various platforms, viewers were captivated by the suspenseful race against time.

3 ladies contest to see whose boyfriend calls first Photo credit: MangoStar_Studio via GettyImages; pearlkxng via TikTok

Source: UGC

Reactions from social media users on Video of ladies in 'boyfriend contest'

The contest highlights the curiosity surrounding the strength of relationships in the digital age and underscores the power of social media in sparking intriguing challenges and discussions.

Below are some exciting and hilarious comments that trailed the video Marcia Pearl posted as it began making waves on social media.

officialbanto indicated:

My person had to sit down first and think about his life

Yvonne Samuel stated:

@Pasco❤️@Himynameisbee @BabyGurl @@di_di I for talk say make we do m, Buh apart frm @Pasco de rest of u Hv decided to die single

Collins Masipa said:

the other 2 were suppose to call back to check who switched off their phone

Watch the exciting video below:

