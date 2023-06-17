Date Rush's participant Efia Dragon revealed that she was two weeks pregnant with her boyfriend Alejandro

The news surprised the hosts and colleagues of the couple, with Alejandro sweating and wiping his face in a state of shock

Netizens who reacted to the video and shocking announcement opined that it was impossible to be pregnant for two weeks, detailing that there could be more to the story

Alejandro, a participant in Tv3's Date Rush entertainment show, has reportedly impregnated his date, Efia Dragon, a few weeks after finding love on the show.

Efia made the shocking revelation to the hosts of the show, Anita Akufo and Giovani, and other participants, stirring a reaction among them.

Date Rush's Efia Dragon reveals pregnancy with Alejandro Photo credit: @tv3ghana

Source: Instagram

During the live edition of the show, which allows single men and women to find love on live television, the couples were given the opportunity to detail the progress of their relationship.

Efia Dragon, who had earlier caused a stir on the popular and dramatic show while dancing with Alejandro, revealed that she was pregnant for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The couple rendered the hosts, Giovani and Anita Akufo, as well as the other contestants, speechless.

Fans of the entertainment show, which has featured persons of different ages and backgrounds, shared their opinions on the announcement.

Watch the video of Alejandro and Efia Dragon's pregnancy reveal below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Efia Dragon and Alejandro's pregnancy reveal

Ghanaians reacted differently to the news as some made funny comments about the couple and analysed the couple's reactions after the announcement was made.

adwoa_boriwaa_happy commented:

Date rush baby, we’ll do the baby shower at the TV3 premises.

nanaohenebak commented:

This sweet me paaaa, because Alejandro is too known, he talks tooo much, saying he doesn't like Born one girl, now u see

ray_himself__ commented:

Finally, we will be Date Rush aunties & uncles, congratulations. Can’t wait for our daterush babies

calvin_gyasi commented:

See the way the guy started sweating already.

Lady who married her date on Date Rush speaks bad English

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that popular Season 6 Date Rush candidate Lovia admitted that she speaks poor English as a result of a tragic childhood experience.

With her husband, whom she met on Date Rush, Lovia appeared on TV3's NewDay program.

Speaking on the morning show, Lovia revealed that she had to drop out of school as a result of losing both of her parents when she was a little child.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh