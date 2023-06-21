A video of Sarkodie opening up on why he loves babies has sparked a huge reaction online

Sarkodie, who was talking to Delay in an old interview, said he takes delight in playing with kids

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the musician's comment.

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has got tongues wagging after a video of him talking about his love for babies surfaced on the internet.

The video sighted on TikTok is an old interview that the Countryside hitmaker had with Delay, where he opened up on his personal life.

Sarkodie speaks about babies in an old video Photo credit: @Sarkodie @Delay/Facebook

The interview, which was reportedly done in 2015 on the Delay show, saw the rapper being quizzed about whether he plans to settle down immediately and start a family.

The question brought a lot out of the rapper as he revealed that he is fond of babies, adding that the sight of them makes him happy.

"I always keep telling you, that is my soft side, I like babies, I like kids. I wish they will never grow when I have babies," he said joyfully.

He further shot down the idea of having kids with a woman in the industry on the grounds that he was dating someone who was not an industry person.

The video popped up at a time when the beautiful Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, in her book, accused Sarkodie of impregnating her in 2010.

She revealed that the musician asked her to get rid of the child because he wasn't ready to be a father.

At the time of writing, the video had gathered over 9,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the old video of Sarkodie

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared diverse views on the statement made by the rapper.

user7254552497046 stated:

u guys should let sark rest wai aden is he the only person who has sin on this earth anaaa

user6672914727207 commented:

Everyone has a past life.

kojo kojo inidicated

imagine men starts writing books and exposing their past girlfriends

user3389194027810 inidicated

He lied about it

Jessica Opare-Saforo praise Yvonne Nelson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jessica Opare-Saforo praised Yvonne Nelson after the actress released her controversial book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The former Citi FM journalist lauded the actress for her growth and accomplishments in Ghana's film industry.

''I am very proud of you. I cannot say that enough,'' she said in an Instagram video that has been viewed many times.

