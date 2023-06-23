A young female senior high school graduate has opened up about her work as a barber

Theresa Dadson is happy with her job and has no plans of quitting it for something else

She has advised young people who yearn to make a decent living to venture into barbering

A Ghanaian lady who works as a barber is delighted that she learnt the craft and is actually making a living out of it.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Theresa Dadson, a 23-year-old who works at the Top Don barbering saloon at Dansoman in Accra, revealed that she developed a passion for the work at a very young age.

Ghanaian lady opens up about her job Photo credit: @femalebarber/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"So I started trimming hair when I was in JHS, however I decided to focus on it after I completed SHS in 2019. It took me eight months of learning to actually perfect it," Theresa said.

Quizzed on the challenges, Theresa admitted some men find it difficult to let her trim their hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I am the only female barber here. Sometimes when people come in, they make it clear that don't they want me to trim their hair. However, most customers also have no problems with that and actually encourage me."

Barbering pays very well

When the Mando SHS graduate was asked whether the work is lucrative, she responded in the affirmative.

Although she did not state her actual salary, she revealed that she is happy with what she takes home at the end of the month.

"It pays very well"

"It also depends on where you work. Some barbers will say they are not making money, and that's because they don't have customers. In my case, we have a lot of customers, so that gives us money. And with barbering, the more you work, the more you get money. Aside from that, we get a lot of tips as well."

She encouraged young ladies and unemployed youth desperate to work to venture into barbering.

Theresa is also certain that after 11 months of working as a professional barber, she wants to forge a career out of it.

Barber shares grass-to-grace story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another barber used his experience to motivate others after he opened up on how his journey to becoming a renowned barber began.

Frank Obiri Yeboah, the founder of Britain Haircut in Konongo, said his quest to become a barber was not easily achieved as people tried to discourage him and even talk him out of it.

"When I started, people used to discourage me. My classmates used to come to where I was working to laugh at me.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh