The Ghana Police Service has filed an injunction application against actress Yvonne Nelson's #DumsorMustStop vigil

Yvonne Nelson had planned a demonstration for Saturday, May 25, 2024, to protest the erratic power supply, locally known as 'Dumsor'

The Police argue that the venue and time of the protest pose a security threat and are urging the court to halt the demonstration

Yvonne Nelson's protest hit a snag as police filed an injunction application. Source: A Plus (Facebook)

The recent power outages have affected households and businesses, leading to reports of companies shutting down.

The demonstration, the #DumsorMustStop vigil, is a repeat of an earlier one she organised in 2015 during the erstwhile Mahama administration when the country faced a similar power crisis.

The Accra Regional Police Command filed the injunction after the conveners of the vigil refused to change the venue of their protest.

The conveners had planned to terminate their protest at Revolution Square, close to the Jubilee House.

The Police had argued that the venue was too close to the seat of government and thus posed a security threat.

The Police also had an issue with the intention of the protestors to end their protest at midnight.

However, the conveners of the #DumsorMustStop vigil insisted that their route was not in any security zone and that the time for terminating their vigil did not pose any threat.

The Police are, by their injunction application, praying that the court halts the demonstration.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on May 24, 2024.

Yvonne Nelson urges IMANI to join her protest

YEN.com.gh reported that in a social media post, Yvonne Nelson contacted the policy think tank IMANI Africa about a possible collaboration on her planned #DumsorMustStop vigil.

The actress was at the forefront of a 2015 protest against the Mahama administration, protesting the power crisis at the time.

According to Nelson, IMANI Africa played a significant role in the organisation of the protest.

In response to Nelson, IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe said his organisation was working towards a protest but urged Ghanaians to organise their protests.

On April 17, 2024, residents in Kumasi organised a Dumsor vigil to express their frustrations over the power crisis.

The vigil, convened by Jerry James Sukah, saw residents holding placards protesting the recent power crisis and its effects on their businesses and households.

