A talented Ghanaian barber has received accolades from Abeiku Santana after he drew his face at the back of a client's head

The gesture was to celebrate and serve as a gift to the media personality as he turned 46 on February 16, 2023

Abeiku Santana has reacted to the video as more birthday wishes continue to pour in for him

Ghanaian content creator and video vixen Elvis Jayson Williams celebrated the birthday of his idol, renowned media personality Abeiku Santana in grande style.

Abeiku Santana (middle) and a fan who drew his face on his hair. Photo Source: @abeikusantana @andisbarber1

As a birthday gift to the host of ATUU on UTV, Elvis Williams had a talented Ghanaian barber, @andisbarber1, draw the face of Abeiku Santana on his hair using a clipper.

The multiple award-winning executed the task beautifully such that Abeiku Santana reposted the video on his personal Instagram page.

Abeiku Santana used the smiling face with an open mouth and cold sweat emoji and the raising both hands emoji to express his gratitude for the gesture.

Sight the video of how @andisbarber1 achieved the haircut.

Comments from Ghanaians as Abeiku Santana receives a beautiful birthday gift

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have commended @andisbarber1 as they admire his craft. Also, more lovely wishes and messages are pouring in for Abeiku Santana as he marks his 46th birthday.

andisbarber1 said:

Father God bless your new age

davehammertv stated:

Awwww... This is True loyalty at the highest level ..

leonard_allotey commented:

We love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ the youth of GHANA love you, and we are proud of you. Some of us don’t have the opportunity to meet you, but we love you from afar.

far.moro.5 remarked:

#AVM Happy Birthday to you, my brother. Long life and prosperity. May GOD bless you and your family in the name of Jesus Christ. Enjoy your day, bro. SAA NA 3TI3!!!️❤️️✌️

asanteclickwise_ said:

Beautiful artwork

