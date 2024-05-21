The Muslim community in the Ashanti Kingdom has appealed for special scholarship slots under the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation (OOTIIF) scholarship scheme

The appeal was made by Imams in the Ashanti Region during a meeting with the revered King at the Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo warmly received the religious leaders of the Muslim community who paid a visit to the King

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (L), Ashanti Regional Chief Imam (R)

Source: UGC

Ashanti Regional Imams pay visit to Asantehene

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, the Sub-Metro, Municipal, and District Imams of the Ashanti Region paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene.

During the visit, several important matters were discussed, including those involving Ashantis's relationship with the Muslim community.

The Islamic leaders further presented the king with a Committee report on peace and development, which contained the Islamic community's achievements, measures, actions, and challenges.

