Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo left her fans awestruck with her look when she granted an exclusive interview on BBC News Pidgin

The fashionista with an elegant black dress with unique details as she discussed her AMVCA look and the controversies that have popped up

Some social media have commented on the trending video after she explained the issues with the fashion designers

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo didn't disappoint with her elegant outfit for her interview on BBC pidgin news over the weekend.

The famous fashion mogul looked breathtaking in a black long-sleeve dress designed by award-winning male fashion designer Yartel GH, whose real name is Ezekiel Yartel.

Nana Akua Addo slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @nanakuaaddo.

Source: Instagram

The talented designer used black beads to design the stylish dress, which made her stand out among other celebrities who slay in little black dresses.

Nana Akua Addo looked glamorous in a side-parted dress and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Nana Akua Addo slays in a designer outfit on The Day Show with Berla Mundi

Nana Akua Addo looked impeccable in a red short-sleeve top and a long red skirt as a guest on the Day Show with Berla Mundi.

The show's host wore a red ensemble with a long cape as they delved into fashion and styling.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Thesocialmediachiefng stated:

A stunning woman!❤️

adwoa_baako stated:

Had to look there times I thought it was Chioma. Wow

peppy_j stated:

My Fashionista

Iamqwinadepa stated:

@nanaakuaaddo, this dress, you need to get me one

Misszanura stated:

Yesssss

violet_nankinga stated:

Dress of the hour!

iamxorlali_sophia stated:

Everything about you is just beautiful….u don’t do it too much, but you deliver with class

_thebadmus stated:

The moment ❤️

Wofaab stated:

❤️ the woman ❤️

nihinlewawa_empire stated:

Well spoke @bbcnewspidgin

