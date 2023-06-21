On Sunday, June 18, 2023, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson launched her first book

The book has some revelations that have got numerous people on social media sharing their opinions

Several individuals have bought hard copies of the book, while others are also purchasing the e-book versions

The Ghana Library Authority (GLA) has indicated that Yvonne Nelson’s autobiography must be scrutinised and approved before it can be stocked in public libraries in the country.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority explained that they have an acquisition team that analyses books to verify their appropriateness. The team also looks to identify how beneficial the material will be for its target audience.

Hayford Siaw, in an interview on Accra-based 3FM, said Yvonne’s book is no exception and must go through the regular process before it is stocked by the GLA.

Executive Director of GLA, Hayford Siaw, said the book is an interesting read but must be approved first

Source: UGC

“It has to go through an approval process, which has not been done. So once the acquisition team looks at it and makes a recommendation, why not? Of course, it is an interesting read, from what I have learned so far,” Hayford Siaw said.

Famous Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson launched her book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson recently, which chronicles the events of her life.

Yvonne recounted some of her love affairs in the book, including one with award-winning artiste Sarkodie. She got pregnant and had to terminate the baby because, according to her, Sarkodie was not ready to father a child, and he had a girlfriend at the time.

This revelation, among others, has sparked several reactions. Some believe it is Yvonne’s truth and she must stand by it, while others think she has given too many details of her life.

Social media users react to Ghana Library Authority's position

Netizens have been commenting on this development. Read some of the reactions below.

@nanakusinho said:

Some of these state institutions just be job for the boys. By now somebody be PRO give Ghana Library Authority dey claim allowances nkoaa 20k every month

@princnal asked:

How many public libraries do we have in Ghana? Asking for someone pls

@prophcombs said:

I see guys in the comments bashing GLA. We are our own problem, when government institutions starts to work we talk against them and when the institution is not working we talk. What makes the difference if GLA want cross check before it gets to public library.

@ShowbizInverse indicated:

Lol this book will do better without them. It’s already got the marketing tool in it “Sark,” and it’s hitting number 3 on Amazon now. I don’t even know they exist Mitcheeew

@pinto3001 asked:

So the legon library is private abi?

@KofiS4 also asked:

How long has the Ghana library Authority been into existence ? How many public library do we have in this country

A former TV3 journalist criticizes Yvonne Nelson's mother for hiding her father’s identity

Yvonne did not only write about her love relationships with men, but she also recounted how her mother had refused to tell her about the true identity of her biological father.

A Ghanaian journalist and communication specialist, Stephen Anti, has slammed Yvonne’s mother for keeping the truth away from her daughter.

In a Facebook post, Stephen Anti said that Yvonne Nelson's mother should be embarrassed for not telling the actress the truth,

''Yvonne's mother should not be feeling bad. On the contrary, she should be ashamed. She is leaving out the name of a vital man who holds the key to all this. ''Maybe her pastor, her sister's husband, or someone whose name will bring down heaven's gate. She should be ashamed certainly - not just feel bad,'' he posted on Facebook.

