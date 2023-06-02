A video of a Ghanaian man who opened up on how his journey as a barber began has touched many people

In an interview, Frank revealed that he was initially discouraged and was even laughed at following his decision to become a barber

Netizens who reacted to the video have commended him for his determination and will to succeed

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man has used his lived experience to motivate others after he opened up on how his journey to becoming a renowned barber began.

In a video on TikTok, Frank Obiri Yeboah, the founder of Britain Haircut located in Konogo said his quest to become a barber was not rosy as people tried to discourage and even talk him out of it.

Ghanaian barber opens up on grass-to-grass story Photo credit:@tataletv/TikTok @britainhaircut/Instagram

Source: UGC

"When I started, people used to discourage me. My classmates used to come to where I was working just to laugh at me. I remember that one woman advised me to quit the job because it wasn't lucrative.

Despite the naysaying, Frank said he was determined to make a difference and also prove that barbering is also a lucrative business.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He advised Ghanaians not to tag some jobs as demeaning, adding with hard work and dedication, success is certain.

The young barber gained prominence after he joined the "then and now" TikTok challenge.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians congratulate the young barber

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated the young man for inspiring others with his story.

kobbyranah revealed:

I used to shave there when I was at KOSS

yaa broni reacted:

I'm happy for how far you have become very proud of you big bro

Mr. Yeboah indicated:

God bless you obiri nd you are the best

amuzukwadwo added:

Obiri you're too much

Former construction worker shared grass to grace story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian man has motivated many people after he dropped before and after photos on social media to show how he had transformed beautifully.

In a video that has since gone viral, the man dropped old photos of his young self where he was working at a construction site.

The old photos painted a picture of someone who once struggled financially, whereas the new set of photos showed him looking fresh and well-to-do.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh