A remarkable video capturing the robust determination of a Ghanaian woman who is deaf and mute has gone viral on social media.

The footage shared on the TikTok handle khalifakm88 shows the woman passionately preaching on the streets by raising her voice and making expressive signs in the air.

Although the onlookers were unable to hear or fully comprehend her words, they were moved by her enthusiasm and responded with resounding shouts of "Amen."

Ghanaian lady using sign language to preach the gospel Photo credit: @khalifakm88

Source: UGC

The video has rapidly gained traction, accumulating close to 200k views, as viewers are inspired by the woman's unwavering dedication to sharing her message despite her physical limitations.

Her extraordinary ability to communicate through gestures and her strong faith has touched the hearts of many. It resonated with audiences, sparking admiration for her determination and garnering widespread support and appreciation.

Check out some of their comments below.

ZACK_ borngrate said:

I tried 1million times not to laugh but still......God have mercy on me.....

comedies indicated:

One day, just one day, bcus of her faith, she will definitely speak

HarryLot mentioned:

My Najia people can you challenge us again last last the battle has ended Ghana won

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh