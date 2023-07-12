A heartwarming video of a boy and girl in daycare sharing a 40-second hug has gone viral, generating buzz online

A heartwarming video capturing the adorable affection between a boy and a girl in daycare has taken the internet by storm.

In the viral footage, the two youngsters can be seen engaging in an uninterrupted 40-second-long hug that has melted hearts.

The video gained even more attention after famous actress Yvonne Nelson reshared it on her verified Twitter account.

What added an intriguing twist to the video was the girl's protective instinct as she gently pushed away another girl who attempted to approach them, creating an even stronger bond between them.

Mother of the girl hugging the boy reacts to the trending video

The video has quickly gone viral, amassing thousands of shares and comments across various social media platforms. The mother of the girl commented saying:

That's my daughter eei she's protecting her interest

Netizens are expressing their delight and awe at the genuine connection displayed by the young boy and girl.

@johnstoni said:

As cute as it is I definitely wouldn't want my daughter or son on social media without my explicit consent. Her mom approves though so let me just sit down.

@fanti_boy commented:

Even kids know love but you’re angry at parliament planning to protect them from foreign culture which will destroy their future. This is the cutest thing I’ve seen for the last 20 years

Ghanaian girl complains that her mom doesn’t hug her after school

Meanwhile, a little Ghanaian girl currently residing overseas has received accolades online for her audacity after requesting more affection from her mother.

The young child was seen in a video posted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok account of @mcamps123 hurryingly returning home from school as her mother tried begging her to halt for a quick word.

White kid gives black teacher big hug, says she's chocolate, wants to be in her class

In another story, a white student who selected her class over others was featured in a video uploaded by a teacher. She is chocolate, the young child explained.

She posted a video online in which the child can be seen rushing into her grasp. It was such a beautiful scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh