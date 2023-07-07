A video from Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions has caused a stir on social media, with several people laughing and wondering if people have talents

An aspiring contestant who claimed to be multi-talented sang in such a way that one of the judges asked her if singing was her best talent

The judge said that if that was the aspiring contestant's best talent, then he feared what her worst talent would be, and many on social media seem to agree with the judge

A male judge on Ghana’s Most Beautiful panel has questioned the talent of a lady who went for auditions at Tamale in the Northern Region.

When asked what her talent was, the lady said she was multi-talented and could readily sing for the judges.

They then asked her to sing. The aspiring GMB contestant started singing a song in praise of mothers, but the melody and harmony did not exist.

The video posted by TV3 showed that the lady did not have the voice to be called a singer.

The judges stopped her midway and asked if this was her best voice and song. The judges told her that if this was her best talent, she needed to rethink her gifts.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions to the video

Social media users have been commenting on the video. Most people commenting ask if the lady is sure she is ready for competition with this kind of voice.

Read some of the comments below:

@Adator Paul said:

This is hilarious Lol maybe she was about to hit the note before they interrupted miss vocal congratulations ahead of time

@Lorty Loretta commented:

Sweet voice for the where?

@Faith Dunaymx Blinkx said:

We will meet again next year wai

@Bel Aseye asked:

Is she aware it's a competition at all?

@Tasha AnasMighty said:

TV3 make I waste my bundle laaaa

GMB lady remakes King Promise's terminator

Meanwhile, the GMB auditions have been making viewers laugh a lot online. A circulating video showed an aspiring contestant from Tamale who performed King Promise's hit song Terminator but hilariously fumbled the lyrics.

The lady substituted the original "I be like Terminator" line with "Abena, call me later."

The judges did not see that coming and showed how genuinely surprised they were in the viral video.

